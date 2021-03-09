Globe says readying free Wifi, call, text, charging operations for Taal

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said is ready to provide free Wifi, call, text and charging services to residents in areas that may be affected by Taal volcano's activity.

The Ayala-led telco said it is also providing free data access to the websites of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or PHIVOLCS for Globe and TM customers.

"Globe encourages the public to tune into legitimate news sites and get updates only from authorities such as Phivolcs and NDRRMC to prevent conflicting information about Taal volcano’s activity and the affected cities and barangays," the company said in a statement.

State seismologists on Tuesday raised alert level 2 over Taal Volcano which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.

Last year, thousands of residents of towns around Taal had to be evacuated after the volcano erupted.

For more information, follow GlobeICON on Facebook or visit globe.com.ph for the latest #StaySafePH advisories.