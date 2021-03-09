Business groups backs gov't push for e-commerce

Online shopping. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Several business groups on Tuesday said they support the government's push to further promote and improve e-commerce in the country.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), and the Philippine Retailers Association "fully support this roadmap and commit our cooperation to pursue our shared vision of promoting e-commerce in the country," PCCI chair and PFA vice chair Ma. Alegria "Bing" Sibal Limjoco.

Limjoco said the 2022 e-commerce roadmap recently launched by the Department of Trade and Industry was "very timely and significant, especially during the rise of online transactions due to the pandemic.

According to DTI, the goal of the roadmap is to make e-commerce as easy as possible for Filipinos with swift transactions and deliveries of products, secure network foundation and cooperation between the government and the private sector.

“This Roadmap, which outlines government and private sector strategies to advance e-commerce in the country, once implemented, will help us fully maximize the growth prospects for digital economy,” Limjoco said.

Online shopping and logistics delivery have grown significantly during the COVID-19 lockdown as Filipinos who are stuck at home relied on the internet and e-commerce for their daily needs.

The PCCI has been promoting cashless transactions to raise uptake of digital payments among its members, she said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno earlier urged the public to use online means for payments and other needs to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by eliminating cash and the need to go out.

The BSP is pushing for the use of InstaPay and PESOnet to boost online transactions in the country, under its National Retail Payment System.

RELATED VIDEO: