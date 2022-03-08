Fuel nozzles hang at a gasoline station along EDSA in Quezon City on February 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines’ largest business group said on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine may stall the country’s recovery as fuel costs spike and inflation speeds up.

At the online forum of Stratbase ADR Institute, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President George Barcelon said that even as the country slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war may weigh down recovery.

"Higher cost of fuel and power will easily intensify into high inflation and stagnate our economic growth. But what is of concern is the increase in [the] cost of living crisis may lead to a call for [a] wage hike," Barcelon said.

Prices of some goods are already on the rise, he noted.

"Already local prices have started to escalate the past few weeks," Barcelon said.

He said higher prices of fuel may push transport fares and the cost of logistics higher "and eventually could lead to higher cost of commodities, manufacturing products and services."

Barcelon urged the government to make the country more self-sufficient to address disruptions from abroad.

"It is critical at this point to take urgent and even drastic measures to build our self-reliance and develop our resilience to external shocks," Barcelon said.

The economic team of the government earlier said the Philippines is ready to handle the Ukraine crisis.

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez said the impact of the crisis on the Philippines will be temporary.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua meanwhile said the entire country should be placed on Alert Level 1 with schools implementing face to face classes as a way to respond to the possible economic effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Chua also recommended other measures such as increasing fuel subsidy of PUVs.