Philippines' gross international reserves hit $107.98 in February

MANILA - The country's gross international reserves (GIR) level rose to $107.98 billion as of the end of February, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday.

The figure is slightly higher than January's $107.69 GIR level, the BSP said in a statement.

"The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 10.2 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income," the central bank said.

"Moreover, it is also about 8.4 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.8 times based on residual maturity," it added.

The increase in the GIR level is mainly due to the adjustment in the value of BSP's gold holdings as well as BSP's income from investments abroad. Prices of gold rose in the international market due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said the country's hefty dollar reserves would help the Philippines weather global crises such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED VIDEO: