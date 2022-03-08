Nickel soars to record high of $54,880 per ton

People fleeing Ukraine arrive at a refugee camp near Palanca Village, some three kilometers from the Moldova-Ukraine border, Moldova, 07 March 2022. DUMITRU DORU, EPA-EFE



LONDON - Nickel soared to a record high of $54,880 per ton as the economic fallout from the Ukraine conflict widened.

Russia, which invaded its neighbor 12 days ago, is a major producer of the metal used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, and supply fears saw its price soar an unprecedented 90 percent on the day and shatter its 2008 peak of $48,000 per tonne.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: