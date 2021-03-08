Home  >  Business

SM Prime sets P80 billion capex for 2021, eyes 3 new malls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2021 02:52 PM

Bike riders pass by the globe near the facade of the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on September 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - SM Prime Holdings said Monday it was expecting to spend at least P80 billion for its capital expenditures for its malls and residential projects this year.

SM is planning to open 3 new shopping malls and expand several existing branches, the Sy-led firm told the stock exchange. 

The new malls and expansion projects will add some 367,000 square meters of gross floor area to its portfolio, SM Prime said.

Shopping malls and retail trade were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but malls are now able to operate at limited capacities. 

Mall operators earlier offered rent relief to tenants to assist small businesses during the lockdown. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   SM Prime Holdings   SM new mall opening   SM expansion plans   SM Malls   malls   retail   shopping   SM capex  