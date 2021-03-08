Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel

The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US November 24, 2019. Angus Mordant, Reuters/File Photo

HONG KONG - Brent crude oil surged more than two percent Monday following a missile attack on facilities owned by energy giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia, and on optimism about the demand outlook as the global economy recovers.

A barrel of the black gold jumped 2.11 percent to $70.82 a barrel, the highest since May 2019.