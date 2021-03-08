AirAsia offers fares as low as P0.25 from Mar 8-10

An AirAsia aircraft. Handout photo

MANILA - AirAsia is offering flights as low as P0.25 to domestic destinations for members of its BIG loyalty club, the airline said on Monday.

The budget carrier said the promotional one-way P0.25 base fare is available via the AirAsia app or its website.

Seats on sale are limited for booking between March 8 to 10, for travel between June 1 to Dec. 15 this year, AirAsia saod.

Among the destinations on offer are Caticlan (Boracay), Puerto Princesa, Bohol, Iloilo, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Tacloban, Zamboanga, General Santos and others.

“As the demand for travel is increasing ahead of the summer months, AirAsia wishes to keep the momentum by providing low fares beyond the season," AirAsia Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said,

AirAsia said it also continues to offer unlimited free of charge flight changes for all flights booked until the end of March.

Airlines have been slashing fares to entice travelers to fly again.