Fuel nozzles hang at a gasoline station along EDSA in Quezon City on February 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippine government's economic development cluster recommends a nationwide shift to the least restrictive COVID quarantine classification to alleviate the possible impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Philippine economy.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, in a taped public briefing aired Monday, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not have a direct impact on the Philippines, but the economy may incur "collateral damage".

"It is as if we are hit by a ricocheting bullet," he said.

"These indirect shocks are likely to be felt through four major channels: the commodity market, the financial market, investments, and the impact on our fiscal health," Dominguez added.

Oil and food prices are expected to go rise since Russia is a major exporter of natural gas and wheat, while Ukraine is a major exporter of corn.

Their European partners may look at other suppliers, which may include the US and China, and thus may push prices higher for its trading partners like the Philippines.

Dominguez also said the crisis may affect investors and interest rates, and thus the government will need to find means to increase funding to support vulnerable citizens and critical sectors.

Despite these possible effects on the Philippine economy, Dominguez expressed confidence that the country will be able to survive.

"I would like to emphasize that we do not expect this crisis to last very long. However, there may be some lingering effects. We have seen similar crises in the past, such as the Gulf War in 1990, the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, the oil price shock of 2008, and also the first Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2014, and we have weathered all of these crises very well," he said.

"We have experienced crises whose effects are more severe and direct to the economy, such as the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 and the global financial crisis in 2008. These crises lasted much longer, and yet we were able to get through them. Based on these experiences, we are confident that we have the tools and the preparation necessary to help our people through this crisis," Dominguez added.

National Economic and Development Authority Director-General Karl Chua, meanwhile, enumerated 14 recommendations in order for the government to cushion the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The first recommendation is to shift the entire country to Alert Level 1, as well as to open all schools for face-to-face classes to "increase domestic economic activity and offset external risks".

He also said the government should increased the budget for the fuel subsidy for public utility vehicles from P2.5 billion to P5 billion, with the first tranche of the subsidy to be released this month.

Chua likewise said they will appeal to oil companies to provide discounts to PUVs, promote energy conservation, promote the use of e-vehicles, and promote the use of bicycles to lessen the demand for fuel.

In order to increase the supply of food, Chua said the government will start the implementation of the second part of its "Plant, Plant, Plant" program. It will also provide targeted fertilizer vouchers, and expand supply of fertilizers through bilateral discussions with fertilizer producing countries.

To increase the supply of rice, corn, pork, fish, chicken, sugar and wheat, the government eyes lowering the Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariffs until December 2021.

For electricity, the government eyes allowing foreign ownership in micro-grids and solar, wind and tidal energy.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier said supply of basic goods in the Philippines is sufficient and there is no need to panic.

Sustaining economic activities under Alert Level 1 could help the country prepare for the potential impact of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion also said Monday.

Russia's invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping Western-led sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

But fighting stopped evacuation efforts over the weekend, with no sign that international sanctions were deterring Moscow from its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices soared to their highest levels since 2008 in Asian trade after the Biden administration said it was exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, the United Nations said on Sunday, adding that hundreds more were injured.

— With a report from Reuters

