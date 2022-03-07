People take photos of Manila mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during his visit to the CMA Market in Antipolo City on December 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday appealed to Congress to consider halving taxes on oil products as prices of crude continue to spike due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cutting the tax on oil by 50 percent will give immediate relief to the public, Domagoso said in a chance interview, noting that this is one of his campaign platforms as president.

"Fifty percent tax cut sa krudo at 50 percent tax cut sa kuryente, kumbaga magpalugi muna tayo bilang gobyerno sa pagkalap ng buwis pero siya namang maibabalik natin savings sa pamilyang Pilipino," Domagoso told reporters in the capital city.

(Fifty percent tax cut on oil and 50 percent tax cut on electricity would mean that we would forego a portion of revenue collections as a government so that we can return them as savings to Filipino families.)

"For now, I can only suggest. Wala naman tayo sa posisyon na bigyan ng direktiba yung ating mga mambabatas

(For now, I can only suggest. We are not in the position to issue directives to our lawmakers.)

The proposal is part of Domagoso's campaign platforms, which he plans to implement as a policy in the first 2 years of his administration should he win the presidential race in May.

For now, the Manila Mayor and his allies in the capital have approved the distribution of some 700,000 food packs as a form of aid to families in Manila amid the rising prices of oil and other commodities this month.

This was after oil firms confirmed that diesel prices would rise by P5.85 per liter, while gasoline would be up P3.60 on Tuesday.

"Dala ng patuloy na pagtaas na presyo ng gasolina, soybeans, harina, kuryente, pagkain, 'yung suweldo ng tao talagang kakapusin na sila at matatalo na sila sa inflation," Domagoso said.

(Because of the rising prices of oil, soybeans, flour, electricity, food, people's wages may not be enough to cope with inflation.)

Manila's food boxes contain rice, canned goods, and coffee sachets, among other items.

Domagoso said this is the 8th time the local government of Manila would be distributing food boxes to all 700,000 families living in the capital city.

The first 6 distributions were done at the height of the pandemic last year, while the 7th aid program was launched earlier this year when the Philippines saw a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, he said.

RELATED VIDEO