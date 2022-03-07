'Giga Arena': Smart to launch competitive gaming portal

Smart Telecommunications will launch a platform that would enable its users to participate in local esports tournaments. Handout photo.

MANILA - Smart Telecommunications is set to launch a platform enabling its users to participate in local esports tournaments, with cash prizes at stake.

"Giga Arena" will open registration in tournaments across different mobile gaming titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Players Unknown Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift, among others, from March 9.

In the portal (gigaarena.smart), which Smart described as the "first of its kind" users can participate by registering their Smart mobile number, and choosing from weekly, daily, and monthly tournaments.

They may also change their profile photo and match up with various players on the platform.

"This is first of its kind online tournament platform will be the ultimate destination for Filipinos to compete with friends and get a shot at winning the prize pool," Gerard Milan, Smart's Vice President and Head of Content Business Development said in a press conference.

Players can join tournaments by purchasing "tickets" earned from Smart's GIGAGames promo. Players may participate individually or by group. They may also stream competitions, play arcade games, top up their prepaid load.

Smart will have verification processes for each participant, such as confirming their consent to join the tournament, among others.

Players may redeem their earnings through "GigaPay," which partners with PayMaya for a "more seamless" prize redemption.

Smart partnered with global esports company LEET Entertainment in the creation of the platform. Tournaments hosted in the platform will have cash prizes, Smart added.

"We've built a Giga Arena platform where Pinoy gamers can play with all gamers and we really wanted them to feel the new esports experience, we are going to have cash prizes," Melvin Nubla, Head of Go To Market & Subs Base Management at Smart Communications, Inc.Smart said.

In line with the launch of the portal, an exhibition game between Omega Esports and the "Smart Dream Team" consisting of famous gaming content creators will be held on March 9.