The San Roque Public Market in Quezon City on March 04, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 40 percent of Filipinos in the fourth quarter of 2021 said their quality of life was worse than 12 months before, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations released Monday.

Some 24 percent of the respondents said their quality of life improved (gainers) while 30 percent said it was unchanged, based on the survey conducted in the fourth quarter from Dec. 12 to 16 using face-to-face interviews with 1,440 adults.

SWS said the resulting net gainers score is -16 percent classified by SWS as mediocre.

Forty percent of Filipinos said quality of life worse off in the past 12 months. Graph: SWS

"The December 2021 Net Gainer score is 28 points up from the extremely low -44 in September 2021, but still 34 points below the pre-pandemic level of the very high +18 in December 2019," it said.

Respondents were divided into 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS said net gainers eased in all areas, very low in the Visayas and mediocre elsewhere.

Restrictions eased in the latter part of 2021, in time for the holiday season, which has also helped improve consumer confidence in the fourth quarter.

Economic activities in the fourth quarter also buoyed the full-year gross domestic product growth to 5.6 percent, overshooting government estimates.

Mobility restrictions were reimposed again in early 2022 as COVID-19 cases rise due to the emergence of the omicron variant.

RELATED VIDEO:

