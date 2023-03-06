Shell, SEPH, DOE ink deal for EV charging stations powered by renewable energy

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC), Shell Energy Philippines, Inc. (SEPH), and the Department of Energy (DOE) sign a tripartite agreement for a pilot program allowing Shell to power locations with electric vehicle charging stations with renewable energy through SEPH

MANILA — Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp and Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH) signed a tripartite deal with the Department of Energy for the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations powered with renewable energy, the companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Shell will deploy more Shell Recharge electric vehicle charging stations powered with renewable energy from SEPH, Pilipinas Shell said in a statement.

The agreement's objective is to conduct a pilot study of EVCs supplied by renewable energy such as solar, it said.

“Pilipinas Shell and Shell Energy Philippines are happy to work with the Department of Energy in taking a concrete step in the country’s energy transition, and we look forward to more opportunities where we can support the government as we continue to power progress for Filipinos in the years to come,” Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp President and CEO Lorelie Quiambao Osial said.

Data to be gathered in the pilot will serve as a benchmark for the development and rollout of the Shell Recharge EV charging network in its existing and future mobility stations, as well as for Shell to provide recommendations to DOE for the EV industry, it added.

“These alternative opportunities could help position Shell at the forefront of their quest for sustainable and inclusive growth by adding a more compelling long-term vision for clean technologies and renewable energy investment into their portfolio," Energy Secretary Rafael Lotilla said.

Pilipinas Shell earlier launched its first Shell Recharge site in Shell Mamplasan located at the South Luzon Expressway, Biñan, Laguna, which is 100 percent powered by renewable energy mix of solar and hydro, it said.

The memorandum agreement is anchored on the goals and targets of the Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 for the transition towards clean energy fuels and technologies, Pilipinas Shell said.

Pilipinas Shell said the deal also supports the government's implementation of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which establishes the plan to accelerate the development, commercialization and utilization of EVs in the country.

