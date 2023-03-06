PSE optimistic of big ticket IPOs this year despite elevated inflation, interest rate

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange remains optimistic that scheduled initial public offerings (IPOs) for this year will push through despite the elevated inflation and higher interest rates, its President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

"There’s kind of direct correlation between inflation and interest rate and interest rate and the performance of the market," Monzon told ANC.

So far, there are 4 definite IPOs this year, with a number of applications pending. The market has raised P16.7 billion in capital from 2 stock rights offerings, he said.

"For the near future, we expect another P57.94 billion from IPOs and other follow on offerings. We’re still waiting for big ticket to do their filing," Monzon said.

The target this year is about 9 IPOs, with 3 to 4 SMEs, he said. The PSE aims to raise some P160 billion in IPOs this year.

Monzon said its partnership with GCash, which would allow users to invest using the app, would address the needs of retail investors. It is currently in beta mode.

The bourse will hold its PSE Expo from March 9 to 11, which Monzon said has gained the interest of the investing public including students.

Inflation hit 8.7 percent in January, while the country's benchmark interest rate is at 6 percent, the highest since August 2008.