House OKs VAT refund for non-resident tourists

Voting 304-4-0, the House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill 7292 creating a VAT refund mechanism for non-resident tourists.

According to a congressional fact sheet submitted by the Committee on Ways and Means, the bill allows foreign tourists to claim a VAT refund on purchased goods worth at least P3,000 per transaction from accredited retailers.

It also entitles tourists to claim VAT refund through service providers on goods purchased, and provides that goods must be taken out of the country within 60 days from the date of purchase.

It also empowers the Finance Secretary to adjust the threshold, taking into account the following indicators: (1) administration costs in processing refunds; (2) consumer price index; and (3) other market conditions, upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Tourism and the Commissioner of Internal Revenue.

It defines a "tourist" as a foreign passport holder who is a non-resident individual not engaged in trade or business in the Philippines.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel voted against the bill.

"Naniniwala tayo na hindi ito ang sagot sa pagpapalakas ng ating tourism industry. Bagkus, ito lamang ay magreresulta sa foregone revenue which we could’ve benefitted from to finance public projects and social services," Manuel said.

"Dagdag pa rito, hindi VAT refund ang dapat na binibigyang prayoridad ng ating pamahalaan lalo na’t tayo’y nasa gitna ng matinding krisis pang ekonomya at mabilis na pagtaas ng bilihin sa merkado. Kung meron man pong VAT na hindi dapat nating singilin ito po ay ang VAT pati na rin ang excise taxes sa oil products ang VAT sa basic commodities and utilities para sa kaluwagan ng mamamayan," Manuel also said.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.