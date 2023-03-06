SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Idinaos ang CEO business roundtable noong February 23, 2023 sa Republic Hotel sa Sydney, Australia sa pangunguna ng Philippine Trade and Investment Centre o PTIC Sydney katuwang ang Ayala Land International. Isa itong exclusive na pagpupulong na nilahukan ng iba-ibang CEOs o Chief Executive Officers ng mga nangungunang negosyo sa Australia.

Kabilang sa mga tinalakay sa roundtable ang mahahalagang oportunidad para sa negosyo sa Pilipinas tulad ng patuloy na pag-unlad ng property market dahil na rin sa pagpapatibay kamakailan ng Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership o RCEP Agreement - ang itinuturing na pinakamalaking free trade deal sa mundo.

Ayon pa kay Philippine trade representative to Australia Alma Argayoso ang Pilipinas ngayon ang ikalawa sa ASEAN na may fastest growing economy bunsod na rin ng 7.6% GDP growth noong 2022.

Talakayan sa CEO business roundtable sa pangunguna ng PTIC Sydney

Binigyang diin din ni Argayoso ang magandang investment climate ngayon sa Pilipinas para sa mga Australyano mula na rin sa patuloy na pagtitiwala ng foreign investors sa Philippine market. Positibo rin ang estado ng Pilipinas mula sa mga nangungunang credit rating agencies.

“Locating in the Philippines means Australian companies will get access to the RCEP participating countries, convenient access to the ASEAN market, and to other key markets through our Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) with other countries and regions such as EU, EFTA, UK, Russia, Canada and the US...

Investments are placed highly on the president’s economic agenda. With the Philippine government’s continued commitment to streamlining business processes, improving infrastructure, and ensuring energy security combined with new legislations passed such as the CREATE Act, we are ready to make it happen for Australian investors in the Philippines,” sabi ni Argayoso.

Si America, Asia, Oceania and Europe Ayala Land regional head Caroline Magpantay habang nagtatalakay sa CEO Business Roundtable

“We are confident things will continue to improve in the Philippines. Economists such as London-based macroeconomic research organization, Capital Economics, projected the Philippines to become the 18th biggest economy in 2050,” pahayag naman ni America, Asia, Oceania and Europe Ayala Land regional head Caroline Magpantay.