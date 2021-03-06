Business Mentor: Avoid burnout with these simple tips

Entrepreneurs are busy people, but you also deserve to relax and enjoy some time with your family and friends. These tips should help you keep from feeling tired and bored.

1. Don’t be afraid to take some time off to dreamland

I know how demanding business can be, but if you push yourself too hard, you burn out faster. Make sure that you get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and do some exercise. You deserve a break.

If you allow yourself that much-needed rest, it will help you become more creative. Sometimes, in my quiet moments, great ideas pop into my head and I just have to write them down before I forget all about them. But after that, I try to be in my most quiet time so I can relax and refresh my mind.

2. Think outside of the box

Be more creative and innovative so you can offer better products and services to your customers. Get inspiration from the people around you, or check out what consumers are inclined to purchase.

3. Re-assess or re-evaluate things and identify which should be prioritized

What could be causing your burnout is being trapped in a situation where you just can’t fulfill what needs to be done. A little tweaking may be necessary.

4. Resolve conflicts instead of wanting to outdo everyone

Let others know what you expect from them, and learn to speak to others in a way that they can better understand you. When you show a good example, people will listen to you and you will not need to be in a heated debate every single time.

5. Don’t be a perfectionist

Expecting too much can be hurtful in the end. One should establish realistic expectations and let go of those that are impossible.

6. Delegate

You may want to always personally deal with every little detail of your business, but this makes people forget that you also have a life. Let your managers or supervisors handle small situations. Others should respect your time.

7. Set regular business hours

You should be with your family in time for dinner. You can’t always be locking yourself inside your office and tend to everything on your own. Prioritize tasks that need immediate attention.

8. Stop blaming yourself or others when things go wrong

Instead of blowing off steam, re-evaluate and identify the problem. Getting stressed too much can be unhealthy.

Remind yourself of why you started your business.: It’s to provide a better future for your family. Never make your business an excuse for not getting some rest. You need it to be healthy and become more productive.

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com



