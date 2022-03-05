Motorists refuel at a gasoline station along Easte Avenue in Quezon City on February 22, 2022. Jeepney drivers and operators blast the consecutive oil price hikes causing increase in prices of consumer goods and services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Department of Energy (DOE) on Saturday said petroleum supplies have not been disrupted yet, as oil prices continued to rise.

"Ito ay kinonfirm ng oil companies na wala pong ganitong pangyayari to date na nae-experience nila but definitely ’yung kanilang nae-experience ay ’yung malakihang pagtaas ng import costs sa petroleum product," said lawyer Rino Abad, director of the DOE's oil industry management bureau, in a televised briefing on PTV.

The country saw a price hike in oil products for a 10th straight week, as it is estimated to soar by as much as P3 to P5 per liter next week, based on industry estimates.

There were discussions with the Philippine National Oil Corp. (PNOC) on a strategic petroleum reserve program for the country should a shortage occur, Abad added.

The PNOC is a government-owned and controlled corporation formed under the martial law regime of Ferdinand Marcos.

"Ang PNOC ay maghahanda ng study na ’yun. Aaralin ilan ba ang puwedeng marentahan na space ng storage tank, and kung pwede ba for the meantime wala pang facility and PNOC ay pwede bang mag-rent out tayo even down to the discharge ng petroleum product?” Abad said.

"Internally, kung mayroong disaster na mangyari at magsasara ’yung commercial establishment, diyan papasok ’yung government para magkaroon ng stop-gap measure muna habang wala pa ’yung establishment."

If the supply disruption is external and will cause supply shortage in the country, Abad said, petroleum reserves could be used to support the private sector's minimum inventory requirement.

Based on regulations, the country's minimum inventory requirement is 30 days supply in refinery, he added. Direct importers of liquid fuel and LPG, meanwhile, maintain a 15-day and 7-day supply, respectively.

The director also emphasized that based on DOE's monitoring as of February 28, the country has an average of "more than 40 days" of available oil supply.

"Itong 2 ito, iko-combine sana natin para tumaas ang reserve sa bansa, private and government. At itong government na ito, kung finally ima-manage na niya ’yung supply disruption, onti-onti itong ibibigay sa mga priority sector na uunahin para mabigyan ng supply," he added.

Video from PTV

He also downplayed the possibility of a global oil crisis due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given that the nation only supplies the world 5 percent of oil.

Tightening of supply, though, will happen.

"Definitely, mawawala ’yung market share ni Russia kung sakaling ma-sanction ’yan at pupunan ’yan. May kukuha talaga diyan," he said.

Russia, the world's 3rd largest oil producer, has been facing economic sanctions due to what is described by reports as the biggest assault on a European state since the Second World War.

Local industry players feared that the increase in gas prices may cause a price spike in basic commodities, with their reliance on petroleum in ferrying and producing goods. — With reports by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News; and Reuters