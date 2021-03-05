Developer rolls out more housing units in Visayas, Mindanao as pandemic pushed demand

The photo shows Casa Mira South with the beautiful view of the Cebu Strait that divides Cebu and Bohol islands. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Landmasters Inc said Friday it would roll out more of its economic housing brand in 4 key cities in Visayas and Mindanao to serve "massive demand" pushed by the pandemic.

A housing backlog in Visayas and Mindanao "became very apparent" in 2020, CLI chief executive officer Jose Soberano III said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

New developments will be launched in Dumaguete this month and in Ormoc, Puerto Princesa and Davao City in the next few months, CLI said.

“Many new residential seekers met that need by purchasing Casa Mira homes. As demand in other parts of the region continues to be largely unmet, we’ve made it our mission to roll out more Casa Mira projects in more VisMin cities to fill that gap," Soberano said.

“We believe that an expansive mood and lessons learned from the pandemic–where homes in well-planned communities provided a safe haven–will drive Casa Mira forward for the balance of the year,” he added.

Currently, there are 10 Casa Mira communities and a total of over 10,000 housing units in Cebu, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Sibulan, Negros Oriental, it said.

Despite the pandemic, residents in Visayas and Mindanao purchased a record number of housing units from Casa Mira which altogether accounted for 69 percent of CLI's reservation sales that reached P14.23 billion, it said.

Lockdowns imposed last year to stem the spread of COVID-19 forced Filipinos to work and study at home.