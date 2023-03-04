Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Oil prices are expected to increase next week, industry players said, due to a multitude of factors in the world market.

Diesel and kerosene will take the biggest hike, estimated at around P1.20 to P1.50 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline will take the shortest hike at P0.10 to P0.40 per liter.

Industry experts claim the potential increase is due to a spike in oil demand in China as its economy recovers anew.

The increase in prices of imported fuel is tempered by the fears of further interest rate hikes and higher crude and finished product inventory of the United States.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News