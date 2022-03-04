Schools, offices under Alert Level 1 urged to return to normal operations

MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion urged schools and offices on Friday to return to normal operations to help the economy get back on its feet from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, after Metro Manila and 38 other areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1 due to the improving pandemic situation.

The lowest alert level allows private businesses and government offices to operate at full capacity.

"Sana tuloy-tuloy na 'to kasi mahirap kung papara ulit tayo. Itong 2nd quarter dito dapat tayo bumawi medyo matumal 'yung 1st quarter dahil sa Omicron,” Concepcion said on the Laging Hand briefing.

"We're encouraging all na dapat buksan ang mga eskwela and also to bring our employees back to office."

Concepcion noted that some offices have already told their employees under alternative work arrangements to resume physically reporting to work.

"In our company, 'yung Friday, work from home na siya pero yung Monday to Thursday, back to the office,” he said.

"Malaking bagay 'yan kung lahat ng mga empleyado papasok sa opisina kasi maraming negosyo ang humina noong nawala ang mga empleyado pati mga students,” he said. "Kaysa nasa bahay lang sila at wala silang ginagastos, syempre may savings sila diyan pero 'yung economy it will not be able to increase in the momentum if everybody is at home."

Concepcion also reiterated an earlier recommendation to require proof of booster vaccinations to enter establishments placed under the lowest alert level, saying this will encourage more people to get their third vaccine dose against COVID-19.

"Since we bought a lot of vaccines for our boosters and we want our employees to take the shots, we should try to encourage them by mandating them to show their booster vaccine cards upon entry in areas that are Alert Level 1,” the official added.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) this week said resuming face-to-face classes could help boost the country's economy by P12 billion per week.

NEDA added that putting Metro Manila and 38 other areas under the loosest quarantine level would translate to P9.4 billion more per week of economic activity (gross value-added terms), P3 billion more in salaries per week, and 170,000 less unemployed over the next quarter.

