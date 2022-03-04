Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: AFP, NGO
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Mar 04 2022 08:30 AM
MOSCOW - Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, as authorities crack down on critical voices as fighting escalates in Ukraine.
AFP journalists in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC's Russian-language service. The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said the sites were partially down.
More details to follow.
