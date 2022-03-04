Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: AFP, NGO

A close-up image showing the Facebook app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, 08 November 2017 (reissued 07 January 2021). Sascha Steinbach, EPA-EFE/FIle

MOSCOW - Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, as authorities crack down on critical voices as fighting escalates in Ukraine.

AFP journalists in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC's Russian-language service. The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said the sites were partially down.

More details to follow.

