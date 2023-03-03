Makati lifts Smart HQ closure order as settlement reached

Smart officials submitted documents, including breakdown of revenue sources, to Makati City government. Photo: Mayor Abby Binay

MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Friday the local government of Makati City has lifted the closure order earlier imposed against its wireless arm Smart Communications' headquarters located in the area.

This, after Smart and the Makati LGU reached a compromise agreement on March 2, stating the terms of the settlement of their pending local tax issues.

"The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the Makati LGU its accounting records corresponding to revenues generated within the territorial jurisdiction of Makati for the relevant periods," PLDT said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Smart said it remains committed to complying with the Makati City's local tax ordinances and with relevant national laws.

"Smart assures the public and its customers that services remain available and accessible to all," it said.

RELATED VIDEO