Cebu Pacific says nearly 13.5 million domestic passengers flown in 2022

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Friday it flew close to 13.5 million domestic passengers in 2022, up 312 percent compared to the previous year, indicating a recovery in traffic and capacity.

Its domestic market share reached 57 percent in 2022, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange, citing data from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

Combined with international operations, Cebu Pacific flew over 14.8 million passengers for the year, the Gokongwei-led airline said.

"Higher travel demand both domestically and internationally, coupled with the easing of various travel regulations, drove the steep recovery for CEB in 2022," it said.

In the fourth quarter, it flew 4.4 million passengers as key destinations such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan eased travel restrictions, the airline said.

Hong Kong, one of its largest markets, lifted the mandatory quarantine requirements in December.

Long haul destinations, including Dubai and Sydney, rose 14 percent in terms of passenger volume, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific said it flew around 108,300 flights and 19.7 million seats as it ended 2022, reaching 92 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity.

Airlines were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO