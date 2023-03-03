BPI offers 'libreng sakay' to its employees during transport strike

A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board gave June 30 as a deadline for traditional jeepney drivers and operators to comply with industry consolidation and upgrading to modern jeepneys under the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands said on Friday it would offer free rides for its employees next week amid the looming transport strike in a bid to continue providing services to its clients.

Several transport groups have said they would conduct a week-long transport strike from March 6 to 12 in protest the jeepney modernization program.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier said it has plans to help commuters during the transport strike by also providing free rides.

Meanwhile, several educational institutions have announced they would temporarily allow online learning next week for those who won't be able to make it to school.



