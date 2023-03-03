Biometrics, digital ID adoption quicken as firms go hybrid: survey

MANILA - Biometric technologies and digital IDs are becoming more in demand for users when it comes to preventing fraud and unauthorized access as more companies shift to hybrid work arrangements, according to a study by global identity and physical solutions firm HID.

HID said 59 percent of respondents said they are currently using, planning to implement, or at least testing biometric technologies, citing data from its inaugural State of the Security Industry Report, which surveyed 2,700 partners, end users and security and IT personnel.

"Using biometrics as an additional authenticating factor, such as biometric scans to verify an individual's physical identity, can help organizations eliminate unauthorized access and fraud," HID said.

As firms implement hybrid work arrangements, there is a need to fully embrace the identity "as-a-service (IDaas)," HID said.

Majority or 81 percent of respondents said they are under a hybrid work arrangement. Sixty seven percent said that multifactor authentication and passwordless authentication are crucial to the hybrid setup, while 48 percent said mobile and digital IDs are also important.

The popularity of digital wallets from Google, Apple and Amazon is also driving the deployment of mobile IDs or identification completed using mobile devices such as smartphones and wearables, HID said.

HID said the survey, which was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2022, would help the security industry to create more value for the organization and its people by looking at what's driving the next innovation.

