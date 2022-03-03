MANILA - PLDT Inc on Thursday said it posted a P30.2 billion net income in 2021 with its service revenues reaching an all-time high during the pandemic.

The total is higher by 8 percent compared to the previous year, the telco said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Consolidated service revenues in the fourth quarter reached P46.2 billion which brought the full-year total to P181.1 billion, it added.

"2021 proved to be record-breaking year for PLDT as we delivered all-time highs across the board despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, calamities and hyper competition," PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

"This exceptional performance sets the foundation for 2022 and beyond as we continue to build on our strengths as an integrated telco and our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible," he added.

PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan said 2021's revenues were an all-time high while hitting over P30 billion core income is a level they have not seen since 2015.

PLDT said its fiber-to-the-home business delivered "record-breaking" growth in 2021 with its fiber-only revenues growing 82 percent to P33 billion.

Fiber capacity totaled 5.77 million ports following the completion of 1.7 million additional fiber ports last year, it said. Its total fixed broadband customers reached nearly 3 million in 2021, it added.

Mobile data traffic meanwhile rose 16 percent from 2020, PLDT said. By end-2021, active data users reached 42.6 million, it added.

Fixed wireless subscribers reach 1 million by the end of 2021 driven by continued demand from remote work setups, the company said.

Smart launched its Smart Bro Rocket SIM in the third quarter for subscribers who need shared broadband or power high-draw devices such as laptops but with the flexibility of wireless connectivity, PLDT said. This product pushed mobile broadband's growth in the second half of 2021, the telco added.

In 2021, the telco spent P89 billion, majority of which went to network initiatives, it said. For 2022, it has allotted between P76 to P80 billion for its capital expenditure.

PLDT said it is eyeing the launch of PayMaya's Maya Bank this month. Maya Bank secured its digital banking license from the Bankgo Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2021.

E-wallet PayMaya ended the year with 44 million registered customers, PLDT said.

Pangilinan said the company is also in the process of monetizing its tower network to improve cash flow and reduce debt.

"If we stay to our true North, I am optimistic that, by 2025, our core profitability will reach even greater heights, he said.

