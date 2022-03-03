MANILA - At least 8 property developers have voluntarily complied with the antitrust body's advisory on internet provider exclusivity, the Philippine Competition Commission said Thursday.

This, as the agency intensified efforts against condominium and subdivision developers that only choose one internet service provider and prevent others to be installed in their areas, the PCC said in a statement.

The PCC said the following has opened their properties to other service providers:

DMCI Homes Inc.

Urban Deca Homes

Vista Residences Inc.

Victoria Towers by New San Jose Builders Inc.

Amaia Land Corp.

CHMI Land Inc.

Avida Land Corp.

Kirkwood Development Corporation

“As remote work, distance learning, and e-commerce have become part of the new normal, PCC understands the value of consumer choice for fast, stable, and affordable internet connection," PCC Chairperson Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

"The lack of competition in this space forced by exclusivity dealings by property developers is an issue that we are determined to solve," he added.

The PCC said a developer was asked to pay a penalty of P27.11 million in 2019 due to complaints in terms of limiting ISP providers in a case considered as the "first abuse of dominance" in violation of the Philippine Competition Act.

A total of 104 ISP-related complaints have been received following the formation of an ISP Task Force in March 2021, it said.

This year, the PCC is eyeing the issuance of a measure to prohibit exclusivity in internet, telco and cable TV services.

