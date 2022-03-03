H&M temporarily suspends sales in Russia

The logo of Swedish clothing company "H&M" (Hennes & Mauritz) is seen on a store in the city center of Bremen, northern Germany, 15 January 2018. Focke Strangmann, EPA-EFE/File

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's H&M is temporarily pausing all its sales in Russia, it said on Wednesday.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and "stand with all the people who are suffering".

"H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia," it said in a statement.

