SEC says investment scams surged in 2020 amid lockdown

Citizens use their phones in Quezon City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine on August 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The number of advisories meant to warn the public against investment scams surged in 2020 compared to 2019 as millions of Filipinos stuck at home sought ways to grow their money, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

Advisories against investment scams released by the SEC reached 127 in 2020 with up to 38 issued during the enhanced community quarantine from just 65 in 2019, SEC chair Emilio Aquino said in a virtual briefing.

"In the ECQ period alone, there were, I think, 37-38 advisories were issued in that short span of time, because apparently, scammers took advantage of the fact that people are confined to their homes," Aquino said.

"We have to be vigilant we have to do internet sweep operations, just so they don’t take advantage of our Kababayans," he added.

Millions of Filipinos were forced to stay at home when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in mid-March last year. Those stuck in their homes relied on online services for their daily needs.

Although there is no actual tally of how much money Filipinos lost in investment scams last year, Aquino said "if you say in the billions, yes it would reach that."



Reports of investment scams started to wind down with only 9 groups flagged as of the first 2 months of 2021, the SEC said.

However, Filipinos should still remain vigilant of fraudsters taking advantage of those desperate to improve their financial conditions, Aquino said.

"So long as our kababayans are, you know, in difficult financial situation, they are vulnerable to scams. Out of desperation, not even greed, they resort to all, you know, these get rich quickly scams, because they want money, somehow they need money to pay for their rent or their debts. So easily they are lured into these investment schemes which are illegal," he said.



