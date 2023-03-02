P&G inaugurates P864 million export facility in Laguna

MANILA - Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines inaugurated on Thursday its new Pampers manufacturing line for export products to Korea and Vietnam, the Department of Trade and Industry said.

The new P864 million facility in Cabuyao, Laguna is touted as one of the most advanced diaper-manufacturing lines in P&G globally, DTI said.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the new facility was a "direct outcome" of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act or CREATE law which reduced corporate taxes.

"From the vantage point of the Philippine government, the new diaper manufacturing line will create direct and indirect jobs. Moreover, it will link the Philippines to the global value chain for manufacturing and distributing these diapers across Asia," Pascual said.

P&G Philippines President and General Manager Raffy Fajardo also said the new facility will help the country's economy.

"Together with the anticipated boost in sales for the company, this project will also help the economy and boost the country’s export output,” said Fajardo.



Aside from Pampers, P&G's Cabuyao Plant also produces soaps, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids and sanitary pads for the local and export market.