Globe, Lynk test LEO satellite-to-mobile connectivity in PH

The Globe and Lynk teams witnessing the signal coming from Lynk satellite via spectrum analyzer. Handout

MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Thursday it tested the low earth orbit (LOE) satellite connectivity for short messaging service (SMS) and emergency alert in partnership with Lynk Global.

In a statement, Globe said it was the first company in the country to test such satellite technology.

Field trial took place in Bataan from Feb. 16 to 20, 2023 with standard mobile phones connected directly to Lynk's LEO satellites successfully sending and receiving text messages.

Globe said the satellite was also able to broadcast an emergency message to the phones registered to the Lynk network, adding that this technology is meant to boost its existing terrestrial networks and provide cellular connectivity to more Filipinos in remote areas.

“Globe is exploring new satellite technology solutions to reach more people, especially in far-flung areas that do not have any terrestrial network coverage. There are still places within the archipelago where people can benefit from additional mobile coverage," said Gerhard Tan, Director and Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement at Globe.

“Low Earth Orbit Satellites will dominate the space industry. It will create a strong wave of opportunity to connect the unconnected. This satellite technology will revolutionize basic cellular service and the internet in the country, enabling a digitally-connected Philippines," Tan said.

Lynk is set to launch its global commercial service in April, meant to provide periodic SMS services and cellular broadcast emergency alerts that are "roaming-like" from a network and user perspective, Globe said.

“Our network of satellites that work as cell towers in space paves the way for Globe to enhance their mobile coverage of the Philippines,” added James Alderdice, VP, Asia-Pacific at Lynk.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021 signed an executive order that gave telco providers wider access to satellite systems to boost services.

