Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Director, BPI Wealth; Yvette Mari De Peralta, Head of Institutional Business, BPI Wealth; Maria Theresa Marcial, President & CEO, BPI Wealth; Atty. Robert John Cosico, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Support Services Cluster, Pag-Ibig Fund; Arch. Lora B. Rivera, Vice President for Facilities Management and General Services Group, Pag-Ibig Fund

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Island's wealth management arm BPI Wealth said it won the bid to manage an additional Pag-IBIG Fund P1 billion portfolio.

BPI Wealth was tapped by Pag-IBIG following a "rigorous" 4-month bidding process to manage the additional investment mandate which brought its total managed fund to P2 billion, the company said in a statement.

Pag-IBIG in 2019 outsourced the fund management of its P5 billion portfolio.

With the recent awarding, BPI Wealth said it is now managing the biggest portion of Pag-IBIG's equity investment portfolio that is outsourced to domestic fund managers.

“Financial inclusion has always been at the heart of BPI’s mission. Through this renewed partnership between Pag-IBIG Fund and BPI, we are given the opportunity to further contribute to nation-building by growing the funds that enable Filipinos to live their dreams of having their own homes," said BPI Wealth President and CEO Maria Theresa Marcial.

Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Support Services Cluster Atty. Robert John Cosico said the firm has full trust and confidence in its partnership with BPI.

Pag-IBIG earlier reported a record P117.85 billion release in terms of home loans to finance 105,212 members in 2022.

BPI Wealth, meanwhile, reported an P875 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022.

