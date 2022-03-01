A man walks in front of digital panel displaying the euro and US dollar currency rate at an exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 February 2022. Anatoly Maltsev, EPA-EFE

PH embassy allays fears remittances obstructed

MANILA—Filipinos in Russia who run into difficulties transacting at their banks and sending money to the Philippines may contact their banks for assistance, the Philippine embassy in Moscow said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Some 70% of Russia's banking system have been targeted for sanctions, part of an international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippine Embassy said those sanctions have hit hard the Russian Central Bank and other major financially institutions, such as the VTB and Sberbank.

"Dahil dito, maaaring makaranas tayo ng mga kaunting isyu sa pagpapadala ng ating pera sa labas ng Russia, partikular upang sustentuhan ang ating mga pamilya," the embassy said.

It called on Filipinos in Russia not to panic amid the financial climate.

"Nakatanggap po ang Embahada ng sulat mula sa aming bangko, VTB, na puspusan ang kanilang pagtatrabaho upang mapanatiling kalmado ang kanilang mga kliente at kaunti lamang ang maramdamang perwisyo sa ating pang-araw-araw na pinansyal na transaksyon, lalo sa pagwithdraw ng pera at paglipat ng pera sa ibang bansa," the embassy said.

"Ayun sa pahayag ng Russian Central Bank, nakahanda itong magbigay ng financial support (in rubles and foreign currency) sa mga bangko na napasailalim sa sanctions. Ang mga bangko na na-sanction ay nangako naman na ipagpapatuloy ang kanilang normal na gawain at magbibigay ng customer support, lalo na sa mga operations na gamit ang ruble currency.

"Kung sakali na kayo po ay nakararanas ng konting isyu o kahirapan sa karaniwan ninyong pinansyal na transaksyon, minumungkahi po namin na makipag-ugnayan kayo kaagad sa customer support ng inyong bangko para kayo ay mapayuhan kung paano maremedyuhan ang inyong isyu sa inyong bangko."

The severe financial punishment imposed by the West has sent the ruble into a tailspin, with the Russian currency down nearly 30% against the dollar in midday trading.

Russia has announced temporary curbs on foreigners seeking to exit Russian assets, putting the brakes on an accelerating investor exodus driven by the crippling Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Filipinos residing near the border of Belarus and war-torn Ukraine were told to "be alert" amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Philippine Embassy said in a statement that Filipinos in Belarus were not in danger but they should watch for advisories from the embassy and Belarusian authorities.

"As part of our normal job here at the Embassy, we stand ready to provide assistance to Filipinos who wish to voluntarily migrate on humanitarian grounds in coordination with the host country authorities, which is our normal mandate," it said.

Filipinos were advised to reach the embassy through its 24/7 emergency line at +79067382538 (Whatsapp, Viber and Telegram), or local Belarusian authorities for emergencies.

The announcement came a week into Ukraine's ongoing deadly conflict with invading Russia.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania since the invasion began.

—With a report from Reuters

