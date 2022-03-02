Angkas gets rid of plastic shields under Alert Level 1

MANILA - Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas on Wednesday said it will discontinue the use of plastic barriers and will not require commuters to bring their own helmets as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 1.

Personal helmets were earlier required for hygienic purposes to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Angkas said "No need to bring your own helmet...The barrier/shield will not be used anymore."

Metro Manila shifted to Alert Level 1 on March 1, as confirmed daily cases fell to only about 1,000 per day.

The use of the controversial plastic barriers, worn like a backpack by drivers, was implemented during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drew flak from several groups and commuters alike.

RELATED VIDEO: