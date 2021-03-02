LOOK: Bangko Sentral unveils portrait, bust of former Gov. Nestor Espenilla Jr

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. in his office on Friday, August 24, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File. Portrait unveiling photo: BSP

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday unveiled the portrait and bust of former Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr who succumbed to cancer in 2019, to honor the late central banker.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno and Espenilla's widow, Maria Teresita, led the unveiling rites held at the BSP head office, the central bank said in a statement.

“Building on the foundations that Governor Espenilla has put in place, the BSP has made great strides in digital transformation and financial inclusion,” Diokno said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (right) and former Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr.’s wife, Maria Teresita. Photo: BSP

Accompanying Mrs. Espenilla in the ceremony in honor of Governor Nesting are their children (from left): Nikko Nestor and daughter in-law, Monique: Jacqueline Joyce and son-in law, Ben Joshua Baltazar; and Leonardo Nestor. Photo: BSP

Espenilla passed away at age 60 due to tongue cancer. He was appointed by President Duterte in July 2017.

