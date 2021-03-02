Cebu Pacific rolls out PISO fare to mark 25th anniversary

Cebu Pacific aircraft. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering seats for as low as P1 as it launches its PISO fare to all domestic and international destinations, the airline said on Tuesday.

Travelers can avail of the promo by booking from March 3 to 5, for travel between June 1 to Dec. 31 this year, Cebu Pacific said.

“Recent surveys show a lot of us are looking forward to traveling again, and we are very excited to welcome you all on board, especially now that requirements for domestic travel are starting to ease,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Air vice-president for Marketing and Customer Experience.

The seat sale is being held as part of the airline's 25th anniversary celebration.

The airline is also holding a month-long P25 seat sale, and has removed rebooking fees for all flights.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 28 domestic destinations from its Manila and Cebu hubs, on top of 5 international destinations from Manila, namely Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Seoul, and Singapore.



