Ant Group shelves share buyback for current and departing staff: Bloomberg
Reuters
Posted at Mar 02 2021 12:19 PM
Jack Ma's Ant Group Co has shelved a share buyback program for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.
More details to follow.
