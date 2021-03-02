Ant Group shelves share buyback for current and departing staff: Bloomberg

A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. Aly Song, Reuters/File Photo

Jack Ma's Ant Group Co has shelved a share buyback program for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: