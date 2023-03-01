PH books P378 billion budget deficit in December

MANILA - The Philippines’ budget deficit widened to P378.4 billion in December last year, which was 11.94 percent higher than the shortfall booked in the same month in 2021.

This pushed the total budget shortfall in 2022 to P1.61 trillion. The Bureau of Treasury however also noted the 2022 total was lower than the P1.67 trillion shortfall booked in 2021, and was within the programmed deficit of P1.65 trillion.

While the government collected P3.55 trillion in revenues last year,, government spending hit P5.16 trillion, Treasury reported.

“The fiscal outturn was driven by revenue growth of 17.97 percent outpacing the 10.35 percent expansion in government spending,” Treasury said.

RCBC economist Michael Ricafort noted that the budget shortfall posted in December was the widest on record on a monthly basis, and also wider compared to the P123.9 billion in November.

Ricafort said one of the risk factors that partly led to the month-on-month widening of the budget deficit was higher inflation, as higher prices may have required more government spending. The relatively weaker peso exchange rate also increased the peso equivalent of foreign debts and debt servicing. Higher local and US and global interest rates also increased borrowing costs, financing costs, and servicing for the government's debts, he said.



The government has been borrowing heavily in recent years to finance its pandemic response and its ambitious infrastructure program.

