First Gen, DOST to fund projects for poor agri workers

Officials of DOST-PCAARRD and First Gen Corp sign a memorandum of understanding to support projects for poor agricultural workers. Handout photo



MANILA - The Department of Science and Technology and First Gen Corp have inked a deal to help small farmers and fisherfolk.

First Gen said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the DOST’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD). The deal lets the two parties jointly explore and support agribusiness technologies and projects that will improve the livelihood of small farmers and fishermen, First Gen said.

This wll be done through agri-aqua production, harvesting and post-harvesting systems for the benefit of smallholder farmers and fisher folks.



“DOST-PCAARRD Executive Director Reynaldo V. Ebora and First Gen Vice President Shirley H. Cruz signed the MOU with DOST-PCAARRD Deputy Executive Director Melvin B. Carlos and First Gen Senior Manager Janice Ortañez-Dugan as witnesses,” First Gen said.



Beneficiaries of the projects will be First Gen host communities and other areas to be agreed upon by both parties, the company added.



“Through its corporate social responsibility arm, First Gen wishes to help develop and improve the quality of its stakeholders by supporting relevant, responsive, and regenerative programs focused on environment, education, livelihood, particularly in the agri-aqua sector and related technologies.”

