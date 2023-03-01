Mr. Angelo Soriano attends to his plot of land as a sharecropper in Barraca town in Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is studying the use of biofertilizers soon after tests have yielded positive results, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr said on Tuesday.

Marcos said the cost of biofertilizers could still be adjusted when it gets produced locally, saying it helped with the "slight increase" in yields.

"So ang dependence kasi natin is ‘yung non-organic, essentially urea. ‘Yung petroleum- based. Kaya’t pinag-aralan ng DA kung— nag-trials na kami, biofertilizer, which can be produced locally here in the Philippines," Marcos said in a video statement.

"Kayang-kaya daw dito i-produce sa Pilipinas ‘yan," he added.

The President noted that there are some technologies and research from other state colleges and universities regarding biofertilizers that could complement their policy shift.

In December last year, Marcos raised the possibility of using biofertilizers as an import substitute, as the country continues to use urea and petroleum-based fertilizers.

Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, earlier said that he would pursue government-to-government talks to ensure the country's fertilizer supply and address increasing prices.