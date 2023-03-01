Cebu Pacific offers P199 seat sale to mark 27th anniv

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday said it is offering a P199 one-way base fare for domestic destinations for the month of March as it celebrates its 27th anniversary.



From 10 a.m. on March 1 until March 31, passengers can book flights across the Cebu Pacific domestic network for as low as P199, exclusive of surcharges and fees, the carrier said in a statement.

Travel period is from March 1 to Aug. 31, 2023, the airline said.

In addition, there is a 27 percent off on select add-ons, it said.



"Cebu Pacific has come a long way since we flew our first flight 27 years ago. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving back to the passengers to whom we owe our success,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Director for Corporate Communications.

Cebu Pacific said its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu was on March 8, 1996.

Earlier this week, Cebu Pacific announced the expansion of its Clark hub which is now operating a combined 13 domestic and international routes.

RELATED VIDEO