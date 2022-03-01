MANILA - Maynilad Water Services will abide if regulators impose a penalty for service interruption in the southern part of its concession area, its parent Metro Pacific Investments Corp said Tuesday.

The company is responding to a news report that the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory office has penalized it for service interruption.

"Maynilad has not yet received formal notice indicating the amount of the penalty that will be imposed, Metro Pacific said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"Nevertheless, Maynilad released a statement yesterday that it will abide by the MWSS RO’s decision to impose a penalty for the service interruptions," it added.

It said the interruptions were caused by the combined effect of algal blooms and prolonged turbidity in the Laguna Lake which then hampered production in Maynilad's Putatan Water Treatment Plants.

Maynilad said its water service in the southern part of its concession area has been improving due to treatment intervention, among others.

Maynilad is also calling for "more aggressive steps" to protect Laguna Lake which provides approximately 8 percent of its raw water supply.

Maynilad services the west zone in the National Capital Region and nearby areas.

