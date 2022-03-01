A man gets vaccinated inside the Recto Station of the LRT-2 in Manila on February 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Commuters who got their COVID-19 jabs at LRT-2's COVID-19 vaccination sites on March 1 will get a free one-day unlimited pass, the Light Rail Transit Authority said Tuesday.

The campaign is in line with the Department of Transportation's efforts to promote a safe transport system and to boost the country's vaccination drive, the rail operator said in a statement.

Commuters are expected to flock public transport beginning March 1 as Metro Manila and 38 other areas shift to Alert Level 1.

"This free ride program aims to encourage more commuters to get vaccinated and boosted. We need to step up our vaccination efforts in order to ensure the safety and protection of our commuting public,” the LRTA said.

The pass will be issued immediately upon vaccination. The pass, together with a valid ID should be presented to the station personnel to avail of the free rides, the LRTA said.

LRTA said its vaccination site in Cubao is open every Monday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. for the first dose and booster shots. The Recto Station site is open every Tuesday and Thursday while the Antipolo Station site is open on Wednesdays and Fridays.

