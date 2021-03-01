Trade dept sets guidelines on reopening of more businesses in GCQ, MGCQ areas

People play games at an amusement park at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on February 13, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday said it has released a memorandum circular to guide authorities and businesses which are set to reopen in general community quarantine (GCQ) and MGCQ areas.

Several businesses such as driving schools, cinemas and museums were moved to Category III from Category IV. Those in Category III will be allowed to gradually reopen under the GCQ as earlier approved by the country's coronavirus task force, the DTI said in a statement.

Under the circular, libraries, museums, cultural centers, meetings and conventions, limited tourist attractions and video games arcades are allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent in GCQ and 75 percent under MGCQ areas, the agency said.



Traditional cinemas are allowed to operate at a maximum of 25 percent in GCQ and 50 percent in MGCQ areas subject to guidelines from the Department of Health and the local government units (LGU), the agency said.

Social events are restricted to 30 percent in GCQ and 50 percent in MGCQ areas, it added. The full list can be accessed here.

Cinemas were supposed to reopen on March 1 at limited capacity but it has been postponed pending the approval of the Health Department and the local government units, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Jojo Garcia told ABS-CBN News.

“Following the earlier agreement at the IATF, DTI issued the circular that will guide the implementation of a safe and gradual reopening of more businesses and economic activities," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

"This is part of our mandate to ensure that as more businesses reopen to provide more jobs and sources of income for our countrymen, the strict health protocols are enforced," he added.

Strict monitoring will be observed to ensure compliance, the DTI said.

The circular will take effect on March 5, upon publication and filing with the University of the Philippines Law Center, it added.

Most businesses were shut when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last March 2020. Several industries have since reopened to gradually spur economic activities.

-- with a report from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

