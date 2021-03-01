Lalamove says 'majority' of drivers aligned with its values; orders grow 200 pct

MANILA - Logistics firm Lalamove said Monday "majority" of its drivers value the opportunity the platform has provided, following reports of protests staged by several riders.

Some Lalamove drivers last week held a protest to complain about the company's commission rate, base fare and the monthly rental of its insulated bags.

Lalamove said its insulated bag called "Lalabag," which has a monthly rental of P200, is not mandatory and provides drivers ability to transport goods that require temperature control.

Insulated bags remain as property of Lalamove and are being replaced free of charge, it said.

"The majority of our partner drivers value the opportunities that are created by working with Lalamove and they are aligned with our values. We are grateful for their ongoing support to ensure that our operations remain strong and of the highest standard for our customers," Lalamove said.

The logistic delivery firm said orders grew 200 percent since the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year providing thousands of drivers with a source of income. Actual numbers were not disclosed.

"Our affordable delivery prices have created more demand from at least hundreds of thousands of businesses which in turn has created more opportunities for our partner drivers to earn more than what they did pre-ECQ, and much more than the country’s minimum wage through the industry-standard commission rates," it said.

Logistics and delivery firms have seen exponential growth during the coronavirus lockdown last year after malls and restaurants were temporarily shut to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

