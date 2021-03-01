Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online services after glitch halts services

Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. Toru Hanai, Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - Mizuho Bank, one of Japan's major retail banks, on Monday said it had restored most cash machine and online banking services after a data glitch closed down around half of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday.

"The problem was caused by a failed data migration for time deposit transactions," the company said in a statement on its website in which it apologized for the disruption.

The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third largest lender by assets, said it would return cards, bank books to customers retained by faulty ATMs.

