Century Pacific cuts tuna plant's water consumption by 30 percent

MANILA - Century Pacific said Monday it has reduced the freshwater consumption of its tuna facilities by as much as 30 percent last year by using a new thawing technique.

It designed a thawing method to decrease its plant's water use for thawing frozen tuna by half, Century Pacific told the stock exchange.

The measure and other "water reduction projects" can conserve 660 million liters of water annually, it said.

Its manufacturing plant in General Santos City, where Century Tuna is produced, consumed a total of 2.2 billion liters of water in 2019, about 30 percent of which was used for thawing frozen tuna, it said.

"In line with our commitment to become a more sustainable and responsible company, we are taking the necessary steps to improve our natural resource efficiency. We know how precious water is, especially now when the country needs it more to combat the pandemic via health and hygiene practices,” Century Pacific's tuna OEM business vice president and general manager Teddy Kho said.

"We will continue to look for ways to continue our sustainability strategy and accelerate initiatives that contribute to protecting the environment,” he added.

Kho said the formula is to "reduce, reheat and reuse."

Century Pacific said it also approved a 4.5-megawatt solar project in General Santos. The facility will allow the company to source almost 15 percent of its overall power needs through renewable energy, it said.

It also partnered with Plastic Credit Exchange to continue its 100 percent "plastic neutral initiative, Century Pacific said.

Century Pacific is the maker of Century Tuna, 555, Argentina, Swift, Angel and Birch Tree brands.

