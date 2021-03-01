Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days
Reuters
Posted at Mar 01 2021 08:33 AM
Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb. 8 in thin trade on Sunday, down 3.7 percent from Friday's close as the pullback from a record high near $60,000 continued.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70 percent since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, bitcoin record high, bitcoin trade, virtual currency
- /video/news/03/01/21/watch-philippines-distributes-coronavac-doses-to-different-hospitals
- /business/03/01/21/facebook-to-pay-650-million-settlement-over-us-privacy-dispute
- /news/03/01/21/excited-na-excited-caloocans-tala-hospital-preps-for-vaccine-rollout
- /video/news/03/01/21/hot-humid-weather-as-ph-aims-to-roll-out-covid-19-vaccination-drive
- /overseas/03/01/21/trump-repeats-election-lie-hints-at-2024-bid