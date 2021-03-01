AirAsia holds 3.3 seat sale with flights as low as P93 to Boracay, Bohol, Cebu

AirAsia aircraft. Handout photo

MANILA - AirAsia on Monday announced that it will be holding a seat sale this week with flights as low as P93.

The budget carrier said travelers can avail of one-way tickets from Manila to Bohol, Boracay (Caticlan), Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban for as low as P93 base fare.

Flights from Cebu to Puerto Princesa or Davao are also available for P93, the airline said.

The booking period is from March 1 to 7, with travel from March 1 to July 31 this year, AirAsia said.

AirAsia said it also offers free unlimited date changes for flights.